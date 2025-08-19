CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 1,783.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CommScope were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CommScope by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CommScope by 717.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.38.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

