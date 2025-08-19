Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.09 ($2.46) and traded as high as GBX 187.48 ($2.53). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 180.90 ($2.44), with a volume of 230,317 shares.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £156.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.09.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

