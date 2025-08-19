Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 69,800 shares, anincreaseof77.2% from the July 15th total of 39,400 shares. Currently,2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CDT opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $274.80. The company has a market cap of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
