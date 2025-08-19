Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 69,800 shares, anincreaseof77.2% from the July 15th total of 39,400 shares. Currently,2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CDT opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $274.80. The company has a market cap of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduit Pharmaceuticals

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 526,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336,278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 892,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

