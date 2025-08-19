Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,099 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. $BWB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 40,683 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,665.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Salazar sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $53,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,335 shares in the company, valued at $465,624. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,224,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,614,263.22. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

