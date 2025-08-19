Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 48,498 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 366.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ladder Capital by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,777,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 461,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,955,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,361,000 after purchasing an additional 190,867 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $384,607.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,586.88. This trade represents a 28.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $1,003,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 31.28.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

