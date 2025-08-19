Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 586.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 829.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $605.48 million, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 207.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

