Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 91.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $948.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.10 million.

SPNT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on SiriusPoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiriusPoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

