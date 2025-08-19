Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 282.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,348 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

CGEM opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

