Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

National Bank Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $-0.30 dividend. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of -3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

