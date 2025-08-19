Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 36,566 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMCI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

