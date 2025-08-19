Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,558 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. $MSBI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,114.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $373.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.76 million. Research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -166.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

