Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 827.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $946.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.05. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.