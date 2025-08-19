Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc. $ANIK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Anika Therapeutics worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.64. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

