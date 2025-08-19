Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,997 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.21. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

