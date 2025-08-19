Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

GSBC stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $676.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 19.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.26%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

