Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. $NATR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2,090.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NATR opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $290.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million.

NATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,333.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,501.58. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan David Lanoy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $82,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 50,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,342.01. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,869,603 shares of company stock worth $32,961,680. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

