Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,830,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,334,000 after acquiring an additional 877,386 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CRH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,839,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

CRH Stock Up 0.7%

CRH stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

