Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. $CAAS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of China Automotive Systems worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

China Automotive Systems Profile

(Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.