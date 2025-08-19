Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $541,000 Stock Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. $LWAY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In related news, Director Jason Scott Scher sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $396,711.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24.24. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $618,122 over the last 90 days. 18.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $464.67 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

Lifeway Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.