Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $611,000 Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Waterstone Financial worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 431,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 109,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,538,854.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $21,651.05. This represents a 98.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock worth $2,585,720 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

