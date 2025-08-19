Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. $TECX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) by 139.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Tectonic Therapeutic worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECX. Mizuho increased their price target on Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ TECX opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.27. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.