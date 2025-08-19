Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $640,000 Position in Quad Graphics, Inc $QUAD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Quad Graphics worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 1,730.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QUAD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Quad Graphics from $8.90 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

NYSE QUAD opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Quad Graphics, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.05 million. Quad Graphics had a positive return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Quad Graphics’s payout ratio is presently -93.75%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

