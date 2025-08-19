Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $680,000 Stock Position in CS Disco, Inc. $LAW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of CS Disco worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

NYSE LAW opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $305.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.05. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

