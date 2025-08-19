Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $716,000 Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1,030.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBI. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

In related news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,016.70. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBI stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $461.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

