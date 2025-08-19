Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ZNTL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 541,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 397,805 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 258,535 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $81,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 725.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 34,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.