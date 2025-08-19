Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $480,000 in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,848,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11,261.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,023,000 after buying an additional 472,741 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,930,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 467,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,717,000 after buying an additional 139,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,996,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Mizuho cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

