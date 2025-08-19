Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $510,000 in Tucows Inc. $TCX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tucows by 123.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Tucows during the first quarter worth about $8,625,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tucows by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

Insider Activity at Tucows

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 444,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,171.26. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,366 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tucows Stock Down 2.9%

TCX opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

Tucows Profile

(Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.