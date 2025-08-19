Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $558,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CUBI opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

