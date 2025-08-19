Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $665,000 in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 763.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,186.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 8,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,690. This represents a 18.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Johnston purchased 20,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 191,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,756.73. This trade represents a 11.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 184,750 shares of company stock valued at $579,714. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Tronox had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 629.0%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

