Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,807 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 107.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. Wall Street Zen downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 85.48%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

