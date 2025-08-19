Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.80. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.58 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

