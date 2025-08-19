Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. $SSTK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,705 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,177,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shutterstock Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:SSTK opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.46). Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $266.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

