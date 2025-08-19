Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $646,000 Investment in Unum Group $UNM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,962,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,199,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,096,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,561,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 228.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,205,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

Unum Group stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

