Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 103,529 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 1.6%
DH stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $562.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
