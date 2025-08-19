Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 103,529 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DH stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $562.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

