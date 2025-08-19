Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 10,449 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp $BMRC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 232.56%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

