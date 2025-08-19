Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 198,418 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. $REI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,418 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Ring Energy worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 71,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ring Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 846,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy Price Performance

REI stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Ring Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0965 per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Ring Energy

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 2,486,027 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $2,287,144.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,509,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,556. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,069 shares of company stock worth $65,799 and have sold 5,795,975 shares worth $4,900,422. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ring Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

