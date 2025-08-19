Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 115.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.11. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

