Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.3%

EXC opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

