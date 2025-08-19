Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,662 CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in CorVel by 34.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in CorVel by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 687 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $76,428.75. Following the sale, the director owned 128,832 shares in the company, valued at $14,332,560. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,050 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $116,959.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $232,582.32. This represents a 33.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,023. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

