Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated $ARAY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,996 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Accuray worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Accuray by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Accuray by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Accuray by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $127.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

