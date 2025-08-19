Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC $FPH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Five Point worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Point by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 39.43% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FPH

Five Point Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.