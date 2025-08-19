Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 131,492 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 245.0% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

