Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,189 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PHM stock opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

