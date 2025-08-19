Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,173 Shares of CPB Inc. $CPF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of CPB worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CPB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CPB by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 734,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CPB by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CPB by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 527,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPB by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $72,747.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $518,596.41. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $92,890.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,342.33. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,764 shares of company stock valued at $352,919. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPB Stock Performance

NYSE CPF opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. CPB Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $763.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.07.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). CPB had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. CPB’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

About CPB

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

