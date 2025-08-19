Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 40,074 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. $LSAK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lesaka Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LSAK stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Lesaka Technologies Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

