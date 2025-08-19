Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 40,327 Shares of Monroe Capital Corporation $MRCC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Monroe Capital worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Monroe Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corporation will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,111.11%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

