Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.9%

SBRA stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

