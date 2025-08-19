Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust $UHT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 40.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $533.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.46%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.