Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,770.86. This represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.73 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

