Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,909,000 after buying an additional 120,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,135,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,795,000 after buying an additional 161,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,990,000 after buying an additional 28,506 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $266.81 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.67 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

